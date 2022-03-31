He writes: ‘Rijkswaterstaat currently indicates a maximum speed of 90 km/h on highway sections with poor rainwater drainage, with the bottom sign ‘in case of rainfall’. This only applies for a few hundred meters and after that it is ’90 km/h’. The cruise control is completely crazy about this: the car suddenly goes 90 km/h while the sun is shining and after ‘the end of 90′ it switches to 130 km/h. This occurs three times on the 20 kilometers between Breda and Tilburg alone. So in the end you switch off this system, but I don’t think that’s the intention, does it? In any case, it does not promote safety and the prevention of fines.’