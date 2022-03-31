He writes: ‘Rijkswaterstaat currently indicates a maximum speed of 90 km/h on highway sections with poor rainwater drainage, with the bottom sign ‘in case of rainfall’. This only applies for a few hundred meters and after that it is ’90 km/h’. The cruise control is completely crazy about this: the car suddenly goes 90 km/h while the sun is shining and after ‘the end of 90′ it switches to 130 km/h. This occurs three times on the 20 kilometers between Breda and Tilburg alone. So in the end you switch off this system, but I don’t think that’s the intention, does it? In any case, it does not promote safety and the prevention of fines.’
Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘Driving aids are of course only effective if they actually prevent danger and do not constantly bother the driver with unnecessary driving interventions or warning beeps. I understand the temptation to disable such a system. Traffic sign recognition is getting better, but still regularly leads to problems. The newest generations can read the bottom plates, but then the message must also be properly processed by the automatic cruise control.’
