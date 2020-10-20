The International Association of Cruise Lines, which includes 95% of the largest representatives of the tourism industry worldwide, introduces uniform anti-coronavirus rules for travelers, reports Travel and Leisure.

All members of the association will be sure to test passengers and crew for coronavirus. Tourists will be obliged to maintain social distance during the tour, excursions will only be group tours, and it will be prohibited to leave them.

Masks will become mandatory for all travelers over two years old, they can only be removed in the cabin, restaurant and pool. In addition, passengers are required to measure their body temperature daily.

Also, cruise companies are required to increase the number of doctors on board, conclude preliminary agreements with organizations that can provide quarantine on the shore.