Cruise travel is suspended until January 21st. The determination is made by the Brazilian Association of Cruise Ships (CLIA).

The decision was taken this week after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) indicated the urgency of interrupting the cruise season due to the Covid-19 outbreaks on ships.

+ France registers 335,000 covid-19 infections in 24 hours

There is no specific legislation on cruise travel. In this case, a consumer contract governed by the Consumer Defense Code (CDC) is carried out, in accordance with the Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute (Idec). The information is from the g1 portal.

Article 35 of the CDC says that, in case of cancellations, the consumer can obtain credit from the company that contracted the service, accept another product or equivalent service provision or have the money refunded, with the right to an advance and monetary refund updated.

If the consumer opts for a refund of the money, the return must be complete and immediate. CLIA advises consumers to contact the companies responsible for cruises to find out about the cancellation conditions, according to g1.

MSC Cruises informs on its website that guests will receive a letter of credit for a future cruise for the total value of the package originally paid, in addition to a refund of the onboard credit.

Costa Cruises offers a credit voucher for the amount paid for the cruise to be used by December 31, 2022 for sailings until June 30, 2023. The company also offers refunds for payments.

“The reimbursement must not contain any type of discount and must be done promptly. Obtaining credit, on the other hand, should generate the possibility of exchange for the provision of an equivalent service, that is, the company will not be able to offer an option inferior to the one already contracted by the passenger, claiming a change in values”, explains lawyer Daniel Silva, from Galvão & Silva Advocacy.

Cruise companies plan to resume operations after January 21st. Passengers who wish to cancel their trip after this date should be aware that they may have a fine.

“If there is no postponement of this date, passengers who cancel their trip after the specified period will follow the contractual rules agreed with the company at the time of purchase. Therefore, it is important to be aware: the contract may provide for fines for cancellation, which will not be reimbursed”, warns the lawyer.

From August 2020 until December 31, 2021, tourism and cruise ship companies were protected by a law that relaxed rules on compensation in case of trip cancellation by companies in the pandemic.

The legislation provided that travel companies themselves could decide whether to offer passengers rebooking of services or credit for use or rebate on the purchase of other trips.

Since January 1st of this year, what is provided for in the Consumer Defense Code has returned to effect, and passengers can decide for rebooking, credit or reimbursement of amounts paid.

