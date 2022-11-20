Intercontinental, ballistic, cruise, surface-to-air… Missiles are regularly in the news, but sometimes it is difficult to understand their characteristics and their differences. France 24 presents the main types of missiles.

A missile is a self-propelled and guided projectile, containing a warhead, conventional or nuclear. They can be classified in different ways. We have chosen here to classify them according to their type of trajectory and, therefore, we differentiate between ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

Differentiation between the different types of existing missiles. © FMM Graphic Studio

