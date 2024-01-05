Genoa – Will leave this afternoon at 6.00pm “Msc Poesia”the ship of Gianluigi Aponte's shipping company which from under the Lanterna (after having also embarked passengers in Civitavecchia and then again in Marseille and Barcelona) begins its 121 day round the world tripwith 2,100 passengers on board.

“This year we bring five ships a week to Genoa, the port confirms itself as the first global port of call for MSC – he says John Pilate, responsible for the North West of MSC Cruises -. The objective is to keep the 700 thousand passengers moving.”

Tensions on the Red Sea? “The ship was expected to pass through that area, but in light of the situation it was decided to change the itinerary and pass from Cape of Good Hope – says Pilate – For the rest the company confirms all stops in the Middle East also for the other services scheduled this winter, including connections in the Emirates area”.

Gianni Pilato, North West area manager of MSC Crociere

Returning to Genoa, recalls the top manager, “we will also have from the summer the debut of the Exlpora companyour luxury brand, in this port, with the ship Explora I, which will also be joined, again with cruises in the Mediterranean, by the Explora II” which will set sail from the Fincantieri in Sestri Ponente.