Highlights: Case of cruelty to newborn girl in Bhopal

Screw driver’s body has more than 100 holes in the baby’s body

Accused of throwing the girl in a shawl, thrown near the temple

Police tracing CCTV footage to find accused

Bhopal.

A gruesome case of cruelty to a newborn girl has come to light in MP capital Bhopal. The accused made more than 100 blows with the help of a screw driver in the body of the girl born 2 days ago. Then wrapped it in a shawl and threw it on the side of the temple. This is the third case of murder of a newborn baby in Bhopal in 15 days.

Regarding the incident in Ayodhya Nagar, police station in-charge Renu Murab said that he had come to know about the girl’s body found on the morning of 24 September. When the policemen reached there, seeing the condition of the girl, their soul also trembled. The newborn had more than 100 holes in his body that were made with the help of a screw driver.

The police first suspected that the child was thrown near the temple and the animals made it to her condition, but the post-mortem report revealed her humility. The girl has not been identified yet. The police have registered a case of murder and initiated action. Police are searching CCTV footage of the surrounding areas for clues.