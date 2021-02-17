After many months of waiting, Disney has finally shared new material from Cruella, the recent live action film of the 101 Dalmatian villain. The film will be directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Emma Stone.

Through Twitter, a promotional image of the actress fully characterized as the antagonist of the film came to light. Likewise, the publication also detailed that the trailer will be released on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 .

Cruella. Photo: Disney

Hello, cruel world. New trailer tomorrow ”, indicated the text shared on the social network. In just moments, thousands of netizens praised the actress and expressed that they are looking forward to the advance of the feature film.

Cruella It will be a dramatic comedy and will relate the origins of the villain. The script was written by Aline Brosh McKenna, Jez Butterworth, Dana Fox, Kelly Marcel, Tony McNamara, and Steve Zissis.

The film is a project of more than 10 years, since in 2011 Disney officially announced that it would produce the film. However, it was delayed until 2019, when the recordings began.

According to ‘The House of the Mouse’, the film will be released in May 2021. However, the date could vary due to health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, it is unknown if Cruella will hit theaters or to the Disney Plus streaming service.

What is Cruella about?

Set in 1970s London, fashion designer Cruella de Vil becomes obsessed with the fur of dogs, especially Dalmatians. The woman will not stop until she achieves her mission and becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend.