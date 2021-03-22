Since the trailer for Cruella, a movie starring Emma Stone, many viewers are waiting for its release. In this installment, the protagonist’s past will be discovered and how her obsession with fur coats began.

Now, a new report by the FilmRating medium (via Forbes), indicates that the film of the Disney villain will have PG-13 rating for dealing with some violent topics, which could hurt the sensitivity of the little ones.

In this way, most minors must be accompanied by an adult to explain the background of things. Likewise, this fact has attracted attention since ‘The house of the mouse’ It has always been characterized by producing works for the general public and with a more familiar stance.

Cruella will premiere on the Disney Plus streaming service on May 28, 2021 . It is expected that over the weeks, the company will share more trailers of the long-awaited film of one of the favorite villains.

What is Cruella about?

At Disney’s D23 Expo event in 2019, ‘The house of the mouse’ presented a clip that explained part of the plot of the film, which will be set in the 1970s and will inspire London. Now, with the release of the trailer, details of the story have been released.

In the movie, we meet a Cruella de Vil as a young con artist and aspiring fashion designer. She befriends two thieves: her allies Jasper and Horacio.

The woman will also meet the icon of glamor, the Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson), who takes her to explore her darker side and will give her the necessary tools to become the sinister Cruella.