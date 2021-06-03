Since last May 28 it is available in selected cinemas, and through Disney +, the movie of Cruella. Although it seems that the world box office received it in a moderate way, it is still necessary to know how this video on demand service has fared, where it is as Premier Access.

The point is, many are waiting to hear about a sequel, and there may well be a hint about it. But talking about the matter is a matter of …

–O SPOILER NOTICE o–

Technically, it is possible that there is a second part, although it could well be said that it already exists. Why do we say it? All due to its post-credits scene, but for that you have to say a few spoilers.

The fact is that in the history of this film, Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) seeks to make a place in the world of London fashion. His great creativity attracts the attention of the Baroness von Hellman (Emma thompson).

The problem for the baroness is that she does not realize that who she really admires is Estella miller, who seeks revenge against him. Towards the end of Cruella it more than achieves it. So he ends up living in the luxurious mansion that he calls Hell hall.

She is a winner, but cannot forget her obsession with Dalmatian dogs because of what happened in her childhood. And the post-credits scene has a lot to do with it. She makes a gift to a couple.

Cruella’s post-credits scene, explained

They are about the journalist Anita darling (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and the lawyer turned composer Roger (Kayvan novak). What they get from Cruella they are a pair of dalmatian puppies, I put Y Lost.

They are precisely the dogs of the classic animated film of 101 Dalmatians, and its adaptation live-action, in which the role of Cruella de Vil was played by the great actress Glenn Close in 1996. This film even had a sequel.

This post-credits scene poses two scenarios. The first, and which is the most logical, is that Disney wanted to connect Cruella with one of his animated hits and live-actionas it is a prequel.

The second is that he has plans for a continuation, which would be a new version of 101 Dalmatians. Either scenario works, but it is up to the company to choose which is the most appropriate. We will see what he decides to do.



