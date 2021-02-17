Cruella de Vil, one of Disney’s great villains, will have a movie of her own that will tell her past and how she forged her enmity with Dalmatian dogs. With Craig Gillespie directing, the new version of the character has all the fans waiting for the result.

The iconic enemy of the Dalmatian dogs was already played by Gleen Glose in 1995. More than two decades later, Emma Stone will be responsible for renewing the character and showing a new facet for new generations, just as Angeline Jolie did with Maleficent.

Being an origin story, we will know Cruella’s version even before she is a villain. In fact, his great attraction is that we will finally discover the reason for his hatred against Dalmatian dogs, a change that would occur from his youth.

Watch the trailer for Cruella here

Cruella – official synopsis

Set in 1970s London, fashion designer Cruella de Vil becomes obsessed with the fur of dogs, especially Dalmatians. The woman will not stop until she achieves her mission and becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend.

The cast is made up of Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Jamie Demetriou, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, among others. On the other hand, Glenn Close will serve as executive producer of the new version.

Cruella has its premiere date scheduled for May 28, 2021. At the moment it is unknown whether it will be exclusive to the Disney + platform or will have a simultaneous screening in select theaters in the midst of the health crisis.