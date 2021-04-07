The movie 101 Dalmatians introduced us for the first time to Cruella de Vil, one of Disney’s great villains. In the first live action adaptation, the character was played by Glenn Close and now it’s Emma Stone’s turn. What can we expect from the long-awaited film directed by Craig Gillespie?

Unlike other occasions, the actress will show a new facet of Cruella to the new generations. For this, the film will focus on her past and how she became the cruel villain. To the surprise of the fans, the most recent trailer already told us how he started his feud with the Dalmatian dogs.

As we can see in the preview, the film will tell the story of Cruella’s revenge against the Baroness, an important woman in the fashion industry. Being rivals, the protagonist steals his precious Dalmatians; This begins his toxic relationship with innocent animals.

Cruella – official synopsis

Set in 1970s London, fashion designer Cruella de Vil becomes obsessed with the fur of dogs, especially Dalmatians. The woman will not stop until she succeeds and becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend.

The cast of Cruella

The cast is made up of Emma Stone, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Jamie Demetriou, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, among others. On the other hand, Glenn Close will serve as executive producer of the new version.

Cruella – release date

Cruella has its premiere date scheduled for May 28, 2021. At the moment it is unknown if it will be exclusive to the Disney + platform or will have a simultaneous screening in select cinemas in the midst of the health crisis.