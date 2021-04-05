Cruella, the sworn enemy of the Dalmatians, is back in a new live action Disney adaptation. Unlike previous occasions, the film, directed by Craig Gillespie, will focus on the villain and her past.

After the first previews, fans noticed that the character did not have a dreamy past. In reality, he had to deal with rejection and lack of empathy from society just like Arthur Fleck, the character played by Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

In an interview for Total Film, Cruella’s main character, Emma Stone, decided to talk about the parallels that fans point to so much. “He is very different from Joker in many ways,” were his words before mentioning the actor.

“I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was more like him ”, emphasized the actress in relation to the Oscar winner. Thus, I make clear the respect and admiration he has for the American actor known for his methods of characterization on stage.

Despite Stone’s statements, director Gilespie pointed out to the same medium that the characters did have a similar treatment: “There are some really deep and emotional things that Cruella is dealing with with that same message. He’s on the darker side of the villains. It’s definitely his thing ”

Just to rephrase Cruella, I thought it was important to show this darker side of her. But there will be a lot of fun, a lot of humor in it. There are a lot of absolutely delicious jokes and rhythm in the style, different from Joker, ”he concluded.

Cruella – official synopsis

Set in 1970s London, fashion designer Cruella de Vil becomes obsessed with the fur of dogs, especially Dalmatians. The woman will not stop until she succeeds and becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend.

Cruella has its premiere date scheduled for May 28, 2021, through Disney Plus.