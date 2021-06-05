Cruella, the film directed by Craig Gillespie, introduced us to Emma Stone as the new interpreter of the villain. On this occasion, we got to know the character’s unpublished past and how he forged his enmity with the Dalmatian race.

The film premiered on May 28 on Disney Plus and select theaters around the world. Even before its release, it had a positive reception from viewers and enough revenue for the company to consider making a sequel.

In this regard, the director spoke with Forbes magazine about the possibility of extending the universe of the villain: “Maybe we talked about the fantasy of doing another Cruella because we had a lot of fun together. I’d be happy with that. I feel like we were able to crack the code for this, what its tone was, and with the characters there was this evolution of self-discovery for everyone. We’ll see”.

To the joy of fans, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cruella will have a second part. As well as the filmmaker and screenwriter, Emma Stone will also return to reprise her role as a villain.

Cruella reveals her mysterious past. Photo: Disney

Cruella – official synopsis

The film introduces us to Cruella de Vil as a young con artist and aspiring fashion designer. She will meet the icon of glamor, Baroness Von Hellman, who takes her to explore her darker side and will give her the necessary tools to become the famous villain.

What did Cruella’s critic say?

Cruella has a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to the consensus of the portal, “the film cannot answer the question of why its main character needed an origin story, but this dazzling visual feast is a lot of fun to watch every time its protagonists cross paths.”