Fate was cruel to Atlético at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. In extra time, when the rojiblancos were preparing to claim their first victory after five games without breaking a smile in Europe, Provedel appeared, the goalkeeper who had prevented Morata and Samuel Lino from carrying out the sentence, to sign a tie that leaves with bad body for Simeone’s troops at the gates of the league derby at the Metropolitano. That’s how paradoxical football is.

The Cholo team found the goal when the game was not going their way, in an isolated action and with a distant shot from Barrios that did not seem to pose any greater danger until it hit Kamada and left Provedel unable to respond. And Lazio, whose good performance had been ruined by that goal from the red and white youth squad and the good football displayed by the visiting side in the second half, found the equalizer in the most unexpected way: with their goalkeeper wearing the hero’s cape for the fervent local fans in an action poorly defended by an Atlético that cannot afford such blunders.

The defeat at Mestalla and last year’s debacle in the Champions League put Atlético under maximum pressure. Simeone, who traveled as a team to Rome, made three changes to the starting eleven he had at the Valencia stadium: he altered the lanes with the entry of Nahuel Molina and Samuel Lino, and covered the loss of the injured Lemar with the return of Saúl to the engine room.

lazio Provedel, Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Pellegrini (Lazzari, min. 38), Kamada (Guendouzi, min. 62), Vecino (Cataldi, min. 76), Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson (Isaksen, min. 62), Immobile and Zaccagni (Pedro, min. 76). 1 – 1 Athletic Oblak, Molina, Savic, Witsel (Correa, min. 75), Hermoso, Lino (Riquelme, min. 79), Llorente, Barrios (Giménez, min. 46), Saúl, Griezmann and Morata. Goals:

0-1: min. 29, Neighborhoods. 1-1: min. 95, Provedel.

Referee:

Slavko Vincic (Slovenian). He cautioned Simeone, Griezmann, Sarri, Lino, Patric, Immobile and Correa.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the first day of Group E of the Champions League, played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Lazio had not had a good performance in their last Serie A match against Juventus either. However, Maurizio Sarri’s team came out with more drive than the red and white team. The Neapolitan coach handed the handle to Vecino and gave flight in three quarters to Kamada and Luis Alberto. Immobile, an old hound, he sought hand-to-hand combat with Witsel, with less physicality but the same skill as the Italian. The ‘biancocelesti’, tenacious in their clearing work, added approaches to Oblak’s area, being especially dangerous a shot from the front by Luis Alberto that narrowly missed the Cádiz native.

Despite this, Atlético, reactive, hit hard with their only shot on goal in the entire first half. Barrios, increasingly loose in his new destiny as a pivot, unleashed a whip that was poisoned when it hit Kamada and caught Provedel with a changed step. You know the saying: joy goes by neighborhood. Because Lazio, on which the muses seemed to smile until then, lost inspiration, bellows, and Pellegrini, injured in the knee during a dispute with Nahuel Molina. And Atlético, relieved by the advantage and well sheltered, headed into the break without any further surprises.

Who forgives…



Simeone relieved Barrios, notable in the Olympic but injured, after passing through the dugout and enlisted Giménez, which in turn caused Witsel to advance his position to the midfield. The Belgian, back to his origins, was precisely in charge of reopening hostilities at the beginning of the second half with a shot close to the post that Provedel cradled with difficulty.

The red and whites’ plan was to defend themselves with the ball and put Lazio to sleep, but a bad clearance by Oblak was about to cost them trouble. Immobile agreed to go head-to-head, but the Slovenian redeemed himself with a trademark intervention. Atlético avoided disappointment but was left with a scare, which invited Lazio to up the ante. Luis Alberto picked up the gauntlet, but the Italian team lacked freshness and clairvoyance.

Atlético took advantage of it to their advantage, ambitious in search of the sentence. Morata had it in his boots twice, without luck. Also Samuel Lino, whose shot from close range canceled out a huge intervention by Provedel. Marusic could have tied, but Oblak came forward, and so did Cataldi so that the Slovenian could shine again. A miracle worker, the Balkan player could do nothing, however, when his counterpart appeared in the area to break up the party following a corner that was preceded by a clear foul on Correa that the referee overlooked. In any case, who forgives…