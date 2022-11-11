Romanian players celebrate the win against Spain. GEORGI LICOVSKI (EFE)

A Spain on the rise in the European women’s handball ended in a cruel way, with a very distant launch, almost from Romania, in the last second (28-27). She had equalized with Esther Arrojería with 10 seconds left and, as soon as she took the center, Bianca Bazaliu grabbed her from 16 meters. She completely forgot to progress and just marking – no one imagined that she could dare from such a distance – she unleashed a whiplash that doubled Maddi Aalla’s hands.

The team suffered from the evil of the blanket: when the goal was very good (with Nicole Wiggins) in the first half, it lacked some finesse in attack. And when she found, like rarely, the solutions to punish the rival goal after the break, she faded under the sticks. Two interventions of his two goals throughout the second half ended up condemning the Warriors, downed in the final blink by a shot from their rival’s hotel.

The very good minutes in offensive tasks with Silvia Arderius at the helm, named MVP of the match, were of no use to him. The Madrilenian had landed in Macedonia a few hours ago to replace the injured Alicia Fernández, she left after the intermission and Spain danced to her tune. If she could run, she did. If not, she was looking for the pivot, Lysa Tchaptched or Kaba Gassama. The team was put two up (23-25) with six minutes to go in the middle of an exchange of blows. But right there she suffered losses and failures in attack that led to her outcome from which she came out very badly. Bazaliu was the justice of Spain with her third goal in four attempts. A defeat that once again steepens Spain’s path in the tournament. He has two duels left, this Sunday against the Netherlands and Wednesday against France, two first-class coconuts, and he has no choice but to scratch two victories to aspire to the semifinals. A very complicated company.

From the outset, it was two veterans who began setting the pace: the powerful Pintea (32 years old) in the six meters and Neagu (34) on the outside. Two women’s handball classics that took an advantage of three goals at the start (6-3). But Spain soon adjusted. There were no bad feelings in José Ignacio Prades’ band. Wiggins stopped a lot, and he just needed some success in attack and cut the wounds of the losses. He was adapting to what he needed and after the intermission he sewed great minutes in attack, which has cost him so much in this championship. However, the goal stopped and ended up punished in the last breath.

Romania, 28 – Spain, 27

Romania: Hosu (P), Dumanska (P), Ciuca (P), Neagu (5, 1 pen.), Seraficeanu, Buceschi (6, 1 pen.), Tanasie, Pintea (7), Grozav (4), Bazaliu ( 3), Ostase, Pristavita (1), Dindiligan, Badea (2, 1 pen.), Tirle and Lixandroiu.

Spain: Wiggins (P), Aalla (P), Campos (1), Arrojeria (2), Lara González (4), Barbosa, Rodríguez (1), Arcos (3), Gutiérrez (4, 2 pen.), Sole López (2, 1 pen.), Valdivia (1), Maitane Etxeberria (2), Gassama (3), Tchaptchet (3, 1 pen.), Spugnini and Arderius (1).

Partials every five minutes: 3-3, 4-3, 7-5, 9-5, 11-8, 12-11 -rest-; 14-12, 15-15, 19-20, 21-20, 24-25 and 28-27.

Referees: Ozren Backovic and Mirko Palackovic. They excluded Ostase (2), Pristavita and Lysa Tchaptchet for two minutes.

SC Boris Trajkovski Arena.

Classification and calendar

so is the group

France, 4 points*; Montenegrin, 4*; Germany, 2; Spain, 2; Netherlands, 2; Romania, 2.

*With one game less

Two go to the semifinals

other result

Netherlands, 28 – Germany, 36

upcoming matches. Sunday (6:00 p.m.), against the Netherlands and Wednesday (8:30 p.m.), against France. All for Tdp.

