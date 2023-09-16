The town of Pragsdorf in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is in shock because of the death of 6-year-old Joel. The boy was reported missing by his parents on Thursday when he did not return from a play outing. In the evening his body was found in the bushes near a football field. He was stabbed to death.

In the hamlet of 580 souls, about 180 kilometers north of Berlin, there is bewilderment. Police cars drive through the village because of the search for the murderer, who allegedly stabbed Joel with a pointed object. “We have 150 children in the village, something like this has never happened here,” said a resident. Image. ,,It’s terrible! I spoke to Joel’s mother this morning. She is at her wits end.”

When it became known that Joël was missing, the village searched with all its might for the boy. On foot, by bike and by car. They searched every corner, calling his name again and again. Even the mayor helped.

The boy did not come home from playing as planned on Thursday. His parents reported him missing around 8 p.m. According to the police and the Public Prosecution Service, firefighters found the boy about an hour later with serious injuries to his upper body in a bush near the football field and the lake in Pragsdorf. Paramedics tried to resuscitate him in vain. Police spokeswoman Diane Krüger says a knife was found nearby. “We don’t know yet if this is the murder weapon,” she added.

Nothing is known about the killer or motive. “The police are following several leads,” the spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service in Neubrandenburg told the German news agency DPA.





The spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service said it was still unclear whether the place where the body was found was also the scene of the crime. The police have secured many traces at the site. The area has been cordoned off.

Villagers were interrogated all day. “It is important to question the residents as quickly as possible, then their memory is best,” said police spokeswoman Krüger.

Meanwhile, friends and acquaintances of Joel’s family are one fundraiser started to support the hard-hit family.