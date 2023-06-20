Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

A woman takes a boat trip off the coast of Mallorca with companions. A terrible accident then occurs at sea.

Artá/Munich – A horrific accident occurred in the Balearic Islands, killing a woman. The tourist was hit by a ship’s propeller on Mallorca and apparently died immediately.

The 34-year-old Indian drove around with several fellow vacationers in a leisure boat in front of the remote and unguarded natural beach s’Arenalet d’Aubarca in the north-east of the popular holiday island on the sea, reported the Majorca newspaper. For reasons that are not yet clear, the woman fell into the water as the boat was moving.

Mallorca: Vacationer hit and killed by ship’s propeller

The tourist was then caught by the ship’s propeller and was fatally injured. The Mallorcan television station IB3 reported particularly serious injuries to the face and legs.

A vacationer was killed by a ship’s propeller on Mallorca. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / localpic

According to the Guardia Civil, which is responsible for the Coast Guard and is conducting the investigation, the captain immediately jumped off the boat and pulled the woman out of the sea. However, she is said to have had no signs of life there. Rescue workers who were alerted at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday (June 18) took her to the hospital in Inca. Only her death could be determined there.

Accidents with ship propellers happen again and again on Mallorca

The companions of the Indian woman had to be looked after by a psychologist in the Can Picafort marina. Accidents in which swimmers get caught in ship’s propellers happen again and again on Mallorca. Especially in the high season there are many boats and ships on the water. It is therefore advisable to tow a buoy when swimming out to sea.

It was not until March 2023 that a verdict was issued for an accident eight years ago when a then eleven-year-old girl got caught in the propeller of a motorboat. In the same year, a child died in Sa Rápita under the same circumstances. In 2019, a man and a boy were injured. (mt)