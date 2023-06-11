CRUE Spanish Universities expressed its rejection of the draft Statute for people undergoing practical training in the business environment, known as the Scholarship Statute, since it constitutes “a threat” to the current internship model in the Spanish university system. The association brings together 76 Spanish universities (50 public and 26 private), including the UMU, the UPCT and the UCAM.

It should be noted that the second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, announced this Saturday that her department and the unions have reached an agreement to deploy the Scholarship Statute, although it has not had the support of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE ). Thus, the CRUE association expressed its disagreement with the way in which it has been negotiated, since the internships of university students “are a strictly academic matter”, for which reason it does not understand the reason why it is the unions and employers that agree on their legal regime.

«There is no question of their ability (and that of the Ministry of Labor) to set the border between what are academic practices and what are not, by configuring a true and proper employment contract. But, once that border has been established, unions and employers have nothing to decide regarding the legal regime of academic practices. This is an exclusively academic matter whose regulatory competence falls on the Ministry of Universities and on the universities themselves,” the organization alleges through a statement.

In addition, it is “radically” opposed to the establishment of mandatory compensation for the expenses that the internship may incur. For Crue, it is an “unprecedented” provision in Spanish Law and maintains that its “immediate” consequence is that the number of companies and “above all” public entities willing to receive internship students will decrease “dramatically”.

In addition to all this, he states that the assessment of such compensation will “certainly” generate great complexity and difficulties added to the ordinary management of practices. Finally, it insists on the “serious danger” for the continuity of the internship offer that also entails both mandatory compensation and the inclusion of students in internships in Social Security “without, at least, leaving time for universities to application”. He also warns of the “damages” of the measures for the Spanish student body.