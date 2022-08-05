





LONDON (Reuters) – ICE raw sugar futures rose on Friday as the market moved away from the one-year low set earlier this week, while Arabica coffee prices fell sharply.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar closed up 0.39 cents, or 2.2%, at 17.94 cents a pound.

* Dealers said the recent fund selling crisis has eased sharply, allowing sugar to begin to rebound after falling to a one-year low of 17.20 cents earlier this week.

* CFTC data showed the funds increased their short position in sugar in the week to Aug. 2.

* October white sugar rose $22.90, or 4.3%, to $550.90 a tonne.

* India will allow the export of an additional 1.2 million tonnes of sugar, a government official said on Friday.

COFFEE

* September Arabica coffee fell 9.85 cents, or 4.5%, at $2.0945 a pound, erasing much of the gains in the previous two sessions.

* Dealers said concern that a global economic slowdown could reduce coffee consumption remains a bearish influence, while a stronger dollar also weighs on prices.

* The growing pace of harvest in Brazil was also seen as bearish.

* The market remained supported, however, by the drop in inventories.

* November robusta coffee rose from $1 to $2,042 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt)







