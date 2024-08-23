Venezuela’s Supreme Court, a body controlled by Chavez and lacking independence, on Thursday carried out the ruse with which President Nicolas Maduro wanted to cover up with legality the supposed electoral victory he obtained on July 28, of which he has not yet shown a single proof. The Supreme Court not only validated the victory of the Chavista leader, despite the notable lack of transparency, but also demanded accountability from the opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, and from those who published the minutes in the hands of the opposition, which contradict the official version and show a victory for Gonzalez. The decision points to a worsening of repression in Venezuela.

Ignoring the international community’s call for an impartial verification of the results after the post-electoral crises, the Supreme Court validated the electoral authority’s results of July 28 and asked the National Electoral Council (CNE), also in the hands of Chavismo, to publish the final data. The highest body of Venezuelan justice assured that it was able to validate the material presented by the CNE after an opaque process in which Venezuelan and international experts supposedly participated, without providing information about who the aforementioned experts are.

The most worrying thing goes beyond this new chapter in the Maduro government’s playbook to entrench itself in power. The sentence read by the president of the TSJ, a former councilwoman of the ruling party, declares Edmundo González in contempt and assures that he must submit to the sanctions imposed by Venezuelan law. In addition, she asked the Attorney General’s Office to file charges against those who participated in the publication of the minutes on the website that the opposition activated to show the world its victory. In light of this investigation for usurpation of functions and contempt, and given how the regime has behaved after July 28, the worst omens are taking shape. Everything points to the fact that Chavismo is going to increase the repression against opposition leaders and against anyone who participated in the collection of minutes on election night, which is clearly intolerable. The opposition candidate has repeatedly called over the past month for popular sovereignty to be respected and for the electoral authority, rather than the TSJ, to be held accountable for the lack of transparency.

It is a fact that Nicolás Maduro and his circle of power, supported by the Armed Forces, have not made the slightest gesture of wanting to listen to the possibility of achieving a negotiated solution to this new crisis in Venezuela. The intention of the left-wing leaders of the region, especially Presidents Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro, allies or at least condescending to Maduro in the past, to propose initiatives to unblock the situation has been of little use. The international community, led by Brazil and Colombia due to their geographical proximity and their channels with the regime, must persist in its pressure for Maduro to abandon his isolation. The only thing he achieves with his entrenchment is to deepen the pain of a people, the Venezuelan people, who live imprisoned by fear and the authoritarian drift of the Chavista leader. The tragic paradox of the path towards authoritarianism occurs when those who attack democracy use the institutions themselves in a subtle and even legal way to liquidate it. There is no subtlety in Venezuela and it is doubtful that there is any legality in maneuvers like this.