Mexico City.- My parents did not leave me material possessions. This is one of the many things I am grateful for. Both of them were of modest means: my mother was a teacher at a time when teachers were called “pobresores” (poor people); my father was a simple office worker. With four children, there was barely the bare necessities at home. I do not know, then, how they managed to buy a book every month and to have a subscription to Selecciones, the Spanish version of Reader’s Digest. Thus, I acquired from them the only unpunished vice there is: the vice of reading. Such an inheritance is better than that of things. I owe my being to my parents; my work to a handful of good teachers. That magazine I mentioned, Selecciones, had a permanent article called “My unforgettable character.” Well, one of the characters who is always in my memory and in my gratitude is Mr. Felipe Sánchez de la Fuente, former rector of the University of Coahuila. He called me, when I was very young, to offer me the position of director of Cultural Diffusion. I thanked him for the invitation, but told him that I was not sure I could do the job. He responded with his usual oratorical tone: “How could you not be able to do it, comrade, if you were born on Santiago Street!” It was the old street in Saltillo where he was also born. Don Felipe was a great orator, in the magniloquent style of Urueta or Castelar. Once, in San Luis Potosí, I saw the audience that filled the Teatro de la Paz stand up to applaud the speech he gave there. He ended it with a lapidary phrase: “To save a crucified Mexico, it is necessary to crucify ourselves in it.” Such words are again applicable in these dark days, when our country is being led to sacrifice by a man, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He is determined to destroy the values ​​of justice and democracy embodied in a Constitution now threatened by the dictatorial obsession of the chief of the so-called 4T. Students from UNAM protested against his judicial reform, whom he called deceived. And this is said by the biggest deceiver that there has been in Mexico since Antonio López de Santa Anna! Our country, which aspired to be a state of law, is on the way to becoming in every sense a waste state, like Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. And yet I will never leave here. I will follow the admonition of Don Felipe, and I will accompany the country in its destiny, however dire it may be. I realize that I am also being magniloquent, but there are times when political delinquency cannot be responded to except with critical grandiloquence. Having fulfilled the useless daily appointment with the wailing wall, let us now move on to less serious and more lenient terrain. The frog – that is the name of the male frog – performed an erotic act of oral sex on her. He exclaimed at the same time, amazed and delighted: “Look! It really tastes like chicken!” The sad and contrite lady said to her unloving husband: “You married me because I had money!” “Quite the opposite,” he retorted firmly. “I married you because I didn’t have any.” Rosibel told her friend Susiflor: “My boss is a lustful, lecherous, libidinous, lascivious, concupiscent, salacious and voluptuous man. He offered me a diamond ring if I spent a weekend with him.” Susiflor replied: “Let’s see.” The gentleman told his little son a story in bed. After reaching the red-haired boy he said to him: “Now go to sleep, because the man of your dreams is coming soon.” “Hey!” the boy mocked. “He only comes when you’re away!” THE END.

Saint Virila left his convent and went to the village to ask for bread for the poor.

There were many poor people, but little bread. So he distributed the few crumbs that were given to him among the poorest of the poor. To these he added his daily ration of bread. He fasted so that a poor man would not have to fast.

The brother doorkeeper said to him:

-Why don’t you perform the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves?

Saint Virila responded:

-Such a miracle is not something I alone must do.

The other friars heard this and also gave their bread. That day the poor did not go hungry.

Saint Virila was delighted. He exclaimed full of joy:

-How beautiful are the miracles we all do together!

“. In Michoacán, drug traffickers extort lemon producers.”

That news is true.

The difficult situation

of the one who produces lemon

every day it becomes more bitter.