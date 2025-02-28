DHe cruciate ligament rupture is the worst enemy of all skiers, and many hobby athletes are lost through this injury. The Munich orthopedist Manuel Köhne drives skiing himself and specializes in such injuries. The 46-year-old operates around 1000 knees a year, most of them on the cruciate ligament. 150 of these operations is carried out by the “knee pope” with professional athletes, all others in recreational athletes. He recently slipped on an ice sheet, injured his knee – and had to go under the knife himself.