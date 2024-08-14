Giuseppe Cruciani defends Flavio Briatore’s 17 euro Margherita pizza. “Whether it will be a winning product will be decided by consumers. I don’t understand the bitterness towards a business initiative that can bring work. Pizza is not the heritage of Neapolitans, but the universal heritage of humanity”, says the radio host interviewed by Red Shrimp.

“Briatore – observes Cruciani – is right to try a new entrepreneurial adventure in Naples and I am sure that he will be successful. And he has understood very well that any form of boycott and social war is useful”.

In recent days, the Piedmontese entrepreneur announced the imminent opening of a location in Naples of his Crazy Pizza chain and confirmed that the price of the Margherita will be the same as in the stores in Milan and Rome: 17 euros, precisely. A figure considered exaggerated by many commentators on social media, especially among Neapolitans, accustomed to much higher prices.

“Over the years, food in restaurants has become, not a luxury good, but something that is no longer as easy to deal with as it once was,” observes Cruciani. “This is a positive thing, a negative thing, I don’t know, but there is the possibility, since the market is free, to do what you want and decide to go to a restaurant where you spend 25 euros, or one where you spend 70, 80 euros.”

In the interview with Red Shrimpthe host of the radio show The Mosquito He also talks about his point of view on veganism: “Vegan extremists – he says – blame you if you continue to eat meat, I don’t blame anyone: if someone wants to give it up because they think animals shouldn’t be killed, that’s fine, who cares? The important thing is that they don’t piss me off”.

“Love for animals has reached incredible heights in our country,” says Cruciani, “but only in the West, in rich societies where there is everything and animals also have the right to be treated exactly like humans.”

READ ALSO: Lorenzo Biagiarelli to TPI: “This is why I stopped eating meat”