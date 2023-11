Today is officially the Black Friday 2023. Amazon Italy is in the midst of its phase of promotions and discounts and, with the arrival of Black Friday, offers are raining down from all sides. In the last week we have already seen many products at a more than interesting price and even today things do not change. For example, we can find theCrucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with 11,700 MB/s heatsink. The reported discount to the recent lowest price is 12%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is €217.99. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

L’Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink offers sequential read / write speeds of up to 11,700 / 9,500MB/s. It also supports Microsoft DirectStorage which optimizes the gaming experience. The aluminum and nickel-plated copper heat sink maximizes heat dispersion.

The model without heatsink is also available.