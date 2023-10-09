Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the most interesting products is theCrucial P5 Plus SSD 2TB with heatsink, compatible with PC and PS5. The price on offer is €134.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €207.99. The current price is the best ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD It is officially compatible with PC and PS5. It reaches speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s. This model has an integrated heat sink to maintain maximum performance even during the longest gaming sessions.