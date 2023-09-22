Through Amazon Italy an offer is available for a Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD compatible with PS5 and PC. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €83.58, or 55%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price from Amazon it is €151.99. The current price is the historic low and has been available for a few days: we don’t know how long the offer will continue. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD It is officially compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC. It offers sequential reading speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s. This model does not have a heat sink, but is compatible with it. The model with heat sink is not on offer at the moment.