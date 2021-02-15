The distribution of power in this year’s legislative elections will be crucial for the government strategy that requires a clear majority to achieve its objectives. And vice versa, the opposition will also seek that majority to stop the suspected authoritarian drifts.

The benches at stake will be defining for the vision and action of the two antagonistic blocks, the ruling party and the opposition. Thus, electoral power is connected with the future of the legal-institutional structure of democracy and with the eventual continuity of emergency procedures.

What government design shows us today is a factor that singles out the notion of democratic decisionism, which has turned this practice of government into a diarchic decisionism.

The central factor is the noun diarquía, defined by the Dictionary of the Spanish Language as an authority divided and exercised simultaneously between two people, two institutions or two powers. The figure that makes up the current political landscape is not new. In ancient times, the Spartan diarchy that Herodotus offers us in his Histories is an institutional building established in the 6th century BC.

It is a monarchical political system made up of the figure of two kings who did not always enjoy equal power. Beyond the historical records, with their abysmal spatial and temporal differences, and without trying to force an analogy, the novelty in the Argentine constitutional system is that in fact an unprecedented situation has been configured.

According to the Constitution, the Vice President presides over the Senate (without being a senator or senator), and only votes in the event of a tie, without being part of the executive power, which in our country is unipersonal.

He is the replacement figure of the President for the reasons expressly established in the Magna Carta. However, since December 2019 the current Vice President of the Nation constitutes a relevant political authority, which progressively increases her share of institutional power from the Senate itself, favoring and expanding the participation of her faithful collaborators in the presidential structure and in all those in those that handle financial resources. You can even publicly criticize certain ministers of the President.

In practice, a political system has been established, which can last four or eight years, and which has shaped the command power of the great state machine, which now resides in two people with different roles and an unequal hierarchy of power, which opens the doors to a delicate balance.

Internal brakes are difficult to discern in the face of a new experience. A strange style like this does not have to be permanent, on the contrary, it seems to be part of the anatomy of a power whose main objective is impunity, without its protagonists renouncing the construction of a long-term political hegemony.

At this juncture, the power of the ballot box will delimit a political solution within the framework of dictatorial decisionism. If the results favor the ruling coalition – still heterogeneous and with conflicting perspectives -, allowing it to increase the number of its seats, it would come closer to governing with greater regulatory autonomy, and producing fundamental changes, probably without major shocks.

However, institutional transformations are not separated from economic and social malaise, especially in a government in which improvisation prevails due to the lack of a strategic program.

If the electoral results favored the opposition, a change in the political behavior of a large majority of Argentines would possibly occur. Today, the opposition situation does not show a perspective of renewal that offers a real answer to political and social problems. Fragmented, dispersed, without the political ductility of Peronism, the opposition would then have serious difficulties to face a country decimated by the incompetence and corruption of so many years.

The Argentine stalemate resembles a defeat. Our country cannot be a land of sunset. A land that suffers for the many reasons that we know. For a long time its institutional structure has been progressively degrading, and the moral foundations of society are undermined. In decades the elites have not found the way to turn it into a great nation, despite the fact that Argentina has natural wealth and outstanding technological and cultural capabilities.

What are the reasons? The discussions are endless, with reciprocal vetoes and guilt, and the backsliding does not stop. Too much public noise and little achievement. We live in another era of politics, without parties and with floating coalitions. Diarchal decisionism deepens the deconstitutionalization of democracy.

This is one of the great challenges of the present. A recent example is the review of a final conviction, thanks to a reform of the Criminal Procedure Code. Is the classic model of representative democracy on the way to extinction? Elective democracy could not solve the problem of representation. How should we live together?

Perhaps we are at the gates of a new political order, to which the digital revolution is no stranger. One way could be the construction of an audacious, inclusive, left-wing democratic political force, attentive to the complexity and changes of the era, with a vocation for power, without the logic of “assisted people”, capable of pulling Argentina out of the swamp in which it sinks and return dreams and hopes to citizens.

Hugo Quiroga is a political scientist. Professor of Political Science (UNR-UNL)