Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the superyacht that sank off the coast of Sicily last monthan accident that killed British technology magnate Mike Lynch and six othersa source close to the case reported on Friday.

According to the criteria of

The recovery of the equipment could help explain why the British-flagged Bayesian sank during a sudden, strong storm off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, on August 19an event that has baffled naval experts.

Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, four guests and the cook died when the 180-foot yacht capsized and sank within minutes. Fifteen people, including Lynch’s wife, were killed. Lynchsurvived and were rescued by a nearby boat, which was unharmed.

Highly specialized divers are inspecting the wreck on behalf of prosecutors investigating the sinking.

Specialized divers continue searching for missing persons. Photo:Getty Images Share

Late Thursday, They recovered parts of the roof, computer equipment, video surveillance systems, hard drives and other miscellaneous equipment.the source said. The electronic devices will be sent to specialized laboratories outside Sicily to check their condition and possibly recover data, the source added.

Daniele Governale, a coast guard officer in Palermo, said the divers were using a hyperbaric chamber that allowed them to make repeated dives of up to 40 minutes.

Coastguards took underwater images with a remote-controlled vehicle that will help them develop a plan to save the yacht.

Coastguards help rescue missing people in Sicily Photo:AFP Share

Three crew members, including New Zealand captain James Cutfield, are being investigated for manslaughter and shipwreck. However, being investigated does not imply guilt and does not mean that formal charges will be filed.

Investigation

The sinking of the Bayesian superyacht has raised numerous questions, especially since the vessel had state-of-the-art navigation equipment and an experienced captain at the helm.

Prosecutors have said the investigation will take time and will require the wreck to be removed from the seabed.

The sudden bad weather that caused the accident had not been anticipated by meteorological warning systems, which has raised suspicions about possible flaws in the planning of the trip or even in the structure of the yacht.

Among the victims, in addition to Mike Lynch, were his 18-year-old daughter, two close family friends, a business couple, and the yacht’s cook, who all died. when the 56-metre-long vessel capsized and sank in a matter of minutes. Authorities have revealed that four of the victims died from asphyxiation rather than drowning, suggesting they were trapped in the yacht’s enclosed compartments as it rapidly sank beneath the water.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that human error or technical problems may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

THE NATION / GDA

ARGENTINA