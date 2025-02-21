02/21/2025



real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid They already know the pairings to Eighth Final of the Champions League. Two days after meeting the eight teams classified in the playoff that would add to the eight best clubs in La Liguilla, the draw held this Friday, February 21 at the UEFA headquarters, in Nyan (Switzerland), has elucidated which ones will be The clashes for this new elimination phase.

16 These are the clubs that have managed to reach this point, although not everyone has done it in the same way. The Eight best classified in the leagueamong which are Barcelona and Atleti, they have already certified their presence in the eighths several weeks ago and will tell, a priori, with a better picture for this phase, but also some hypothetical rooms, semifinals and final of the European competition.

1. Liverpool

2. Barcelona

3. Arsenal

4. Inter from Milan

5th Atlético de Madrid

6. Leverkusen

7. Losc

8. Aston Villa

Bruges Club

Borussia Dortmund

real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Feyenoord

PSV Eindhoven

PSG

Benfica

As has already been announced, the tournament now continues as a picture in which possible rivals in eighths, rooms and semifinals They are already predefined by matches depending on the final positions of the equipment in the League phase. Therefore, we already know the rivals and the path that the Spanish teams Classifieds should continue if they want to lift ‘La Orejona’ on May 31 in the final of the Champions League.

Matches and round of 16 games of the Champions League

The eighth, quarter and semifinals of the Champions League has taken place as always at the UEFA headquarters, in Nyan (Switzerland). As stated by this new Champions Format, the first eight of the league phasepreviously classified, they will be standard heads in the eighth draw and, in principle, they will play their back games at home.









Unlike what happened in the round of the eighths with the previous format, The teams of the same country can be paired In the qualifiers.

These are the matches and matches of the round of 16 of Champions and the rivals of Real Madrid, Atleti and Barcelona:

Aston Villa – Club Brujas

Dortmund – Lille

Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid

Bayern Munich – Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven – Arsenal

Feyenoord – Inter Milan

Liverpool – PSG

Barcelona – Benfica

This is how the Cruces of Champions Fourth and Semifinals are left for Real Madrid, Atleti and Barcelona

The three Spanish teams have also known the roads that will have to follow if they want to be on May 31 in the Champions League final held in Munich (Germany). Ahead, the eighth round qualifying first, but also some rooms and semifinals that will not be simple to face.

He FC Barcelona part as one of the favorites, although the faces will have to be seen with a hard rival, the Benficaif you want to continue in your journey in the Champions League. Simple path also in the quarterfinals in case of winning its tie: I could face the winner of Borussia Dortmund and Lille. In the semifinals you could see the faces with the other clubs of your painting, such as the Bayern Munich, Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan.

After the hard process of eliminating Manchester City in the previous playoffs thanks to a magical ‘hat-trick’ of Mbappé, the real Madrid will have to face the Atlético de Madrid In the round of 16. We will have Madrid derby in this elimination phase with the first leg in the Bernabeu and the return in the metropolitan.

Only one of the two Madrid clubs can play the quarterfinals of the European competition. The winner of the meeting between Real Madrid and Atleti will see the faces with the PSV winner – Arsenalwith the English as clear favorites. In semifinals, their rivals could get out of between Paris St Germain, Liverpool, Bruges or Aston Villa.

When are the eighth, quarter and semifinal matches of the Champions League play? Qualifying date

After the celebration of the raffle, the eight teams classified in La Liguilla and the other eight who have achieved their pass in the playoffs prior to the Eighth of the Champions League They already know who will be the rivals in this new elimination phase.

All of them must play a round trip tie dated next March – the first leg will play the days March 4 and 5 And the return, the March 11 and 12– And, those who get the classification, will follow their journey in the competition, first in the rooms and then in the semifinals.

Eighth Final: March 4 and 5 (IDA) and March 11 and 12 (Vuelta)

Finals: April 8 and 9 (IDA) and April 15 and 16 (Vuelta)

Semifinals: April 29 and 30 (IDA) and May 6 and 7 (Vuelta)

Final of the Champions League: May 31 (Munich)

To know which of these teams ends up taking Real Madrid’s relief and proclaiming European Cup champion we will have to wait for next May 31. It will be then when the two finalist teams will see the faces in the final of the tournament, which will be held at the legendary Allianz Arena stadium in Munich (Germany).