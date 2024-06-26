Crt Foundation, Poggi Denies Poisons and Announces New Investments

The new management of CRT Foundation continues accompanied by controversy, especially after the choice of four councilors to resign. “Poisons – the new president explains to La Repubblica Anna Maria Poggi – I don’t know who saw them. I don’t see them. The choice of the board of directors to take a step back and leave duties in investee companies, if anything, it demonstrates that there is the will to overcome difficulties. Theirs was a gesture of generosity and responsibility, after the work done with them in recent weeks. Everything was done in full regularity. It cannot be recognised not even a conflict of interest for failure to abstain during the vote because, with resolutions adopted unanimously, would not have been decisive for the purposes of the appointment“.

Poggi then talks about Fabrizio’s old management Palenzona: “I do not know him. I only met him once – continues Poggi to La Repubblica – at a series of meetings on prison. The handover took place with the vicar Irrera. And then the former president Palenzona, before resigning, had essentially indicated these appointments in subsidiaries. He was not the one who proposed them directly, but in the council documents there were his written instructions. An institution that delivers in a single session over 6 millionjust under a tenth of the annual total cannot be defined as blocked.”