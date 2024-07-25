Crt Foundation, Mef prescriptions to avoid receivership

The Ministry of Economy and Finance will impose very stringent requirements on the CRT Foundation regarding governance, statute and verification of incompatibilities. If they are not respected, the administration will be triggered.. La Stampa reports it today. It would be a sort of last call from the ministry. According to what Ansa has learned For weeks now, the CRT Foundation has been studying a ‘self-cleaning’ path that includes interventions on these very fronts. President Anna Poggi was at the ministry on July 2. The inspectors sent by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti have finished their work and delivered an initial report.