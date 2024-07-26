Earthquake for Crt Foundation. As theHandle, Fabrizio Palenzona has received a notice of investigation from the Turin prosecutor’s office related to the alleged hidden pact of the CRT Foundation of which he was president. This was made known by Palenzona himself, who is said to have asked for the resignation of councilor Corrado Bonadeo.



“I cannot but express my astonishment at the news of investigations being launched against me for having induced Bonadeo’s resignation and I am at the disposal of the investigating authority for any information on the incident with the certainty of being able to clarify every element of the story”.

“I would like to point out that, as is known, I personally reported to the Supervisory Authority – explains Palenzona – as soon as I became aware of the existence of a hidden pact between members of the bodies of the CRT Foundation promoted on the basis of a collection of signatures by the lawyer Bonadeo. Furthermore, as is also known, I resigned as president of the CRT Foundation when the board of directors of the Foundation deemed, by majority vote, the complaint to the Supervisory Authority to be improper and unfounded, so as to also justify the immediate dismissal of the general secretary guilty of having, on my instructions, transmitted the documents to the Ministry of Economy. As for the resignation of the lawyer Bonadeo, who acknowledged himself responsible and author of the so-called hidden pact, every act I performed was transparently reported to the bodies of the Foundation and to the supervisory Ministry”.