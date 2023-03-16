The Dragon cargo capsule took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. This is the third time this particular craft has arrived at the Space Station, having previously flown on the CRS-22 and CRS-24 missions. While for the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, this represented its seventh launch and subsequent landing.

Nearly three tons of cargo reached orbit tonight, and “chases” the Space Station with the goal of docking on March 16 at 7:52am Eastern time.

42% of the cargo of the CRS-27 mission belongs to various scientific experiments, with several of them worth noting.

Heart cell studies

Through the so-calledTissue Chips”, or devices that allow replicating the tissues of various organs of the human body, including the heart, the experiment aims to try to understand the behavior of the heart in a mirogravity environment. Studies indicate that four weeks of weightlessness are enough to cause changes in the functions of the cells of our most important organ, and even in its genetic imprint.

This is the second time that this experiment has been in orbit and will serve to validate research from the first flight and to understand how the main cells of the heart respond to different medicines in the space environment or micro-gravitybeing able to later develop better strategies to treat patients on Earth who have heart problems.

Tanpopo 5 – JAXA (Japanese Space Agency)

Its main objective is to determine how different microbes that are resistant to radiation, as well as different biochemical components and amino acids, respond to a micro-gravity and hostile environment such as space, with the idea being to decipher how life on earth can survive in space and why not, and perhaps even find an answer to the question of how life on Earth was born.

In addition, the experiment could teach us different strategies on how to protect other planets from being contaminated by the Earth (with future astronaut voyages and robotic spacecraft), as well as understanding how to protect samples from other planets arriving on Earth, avoiding being contaminated.

Camera Monopod Project

It is another initiative of NASA HUNCH (High School United with NASA to Create Hardware), or High School Students United with NASA to create hardware.

Students from various high schools got to work to respond to a request from the astronauts aboard the Space Station, who commented that the operation and positioning of photo and video cameras inside the laboratory was not easy for them.

The “Ball Clamp Monopod” consists of an easy-to-use platform that will allow astronauts to place cameras, videos and lights in the middle of any station module and that they remain stable. It is very easy to install and uninstall, and it promises to speed up the task documentation tasks of astronauts in orbit. It will only be used inside the Space Station.

The participation of Mexico – the ÚURICH project

After winning the IASP 21 contest, organized every year by the Aexa Aerospace company, and where more than 120 students from different parts of the world participated, Manuel Alejandro Gutierrez Leon will have the opportunity to test one of his creations in space.

The competition was based on designing and building a compatible one-piece device that could withstand and adapt to the harsh conditions of space and on the lunar surface, and that would not exceed 1×1 inches in size.

Gutierrez Leon, along with his JPL teammates (yes, in honor of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory), Sebastián Llanos Arroyo: CEO of AeroSpace Technology In Precision Agriculture (ASTIPA), Myrna Cosette Valenzuela Beltran: Master’s student in Space Studies at the University de Rise and Valeria Bastida: Architecture student at the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), designed and created the project they called ÚURICH (a Mayan word that means land snail, because it rolls up).

The small device, made of fluorosilicone, will remain on the Space Station for six months, housed in the MISS module (Materials International Space Station Materials)

If the mechanism is successful, the analyzes can be used to explore possible future applications such as: a protective mesh from cosmic radiation, thermal protection, or even solar control for internal spaces in the form of a geodesic dome.

The Dragon cargo capsule will be docked to the Orbital Station for six months and is today the only ship capable of carrying and bring science supplies and experiments to and from the orbiting laboratory.