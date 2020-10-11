The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Saturday that it was examining the ‘authenticity of a video posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter alleging that some soldiers were on duty in a non-bullet proof vehicle. Used to be.

CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dinakaran said in a statement, “CRPF has enough safe vehicles to cater to various operational needs. According to the statement, the authenticity of the video is being investigated by CRPF. Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “Is this justice?

Our soldiers are being sent to martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks and 8400 crore aircraft for PM! Is this justice pic.twitter.com/iu5iYWVBfE – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2020

He also shared a video in which a conversation is being conducted between the jawans about the carriage in non-bullet proof vehicles. He tweeted in Hindi, our soldiers are being sent to martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks and a Rs 8,400 crore aircraft for the Prime Minister.