



In the new episode of BROTHERS OF CROZZA – broadcast on Friday in prime time on NOVE and streaming on discovery+ – Maurizio Crozza is back in the guise of the Roma coach, José Mourinho, after the accusations made against the referee Chiffi and the alleged flaws of the other league teams on the choice of match referees: “It’s incredible that Roma don’t have the strength to say: I don’t want this referee. […] Eeeh! Juve does the castings, they always take referees with bone calcifications who are unable to bring up the card. But Roma don’t have the strength or maybe they don’t have the will to have the strength, or maybe they don’t have the strength to have the will to have the strength. By dint of having the desire you don’t get the strength to have the desire, sorry for a moment: what the f **o did I say? But I’m not stupid, I protected myself, I put on the microphone, I recorded myself. Oh no how stupid! I didn’t have the strength to turn it on, or maybe I didn’t have the will to have the strength to turn it on. Maybe I’m like Roma too, they don’t have the strength to choose the referee. […] I just hope that Roma have the strength to find a lawyer who has the desire to have the strength to cover my ass. I’m not stupid!”

