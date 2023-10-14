“Maurizio Crozza is a criminal, he ruined my life.” Thus, smiling, the president of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca regarding the comedian’s imitation of him during the “Fratelli di Crozza” program on Nove.

“Crozza does his job, he mocks me, he makes fun of me – adds De Luca speaking with journalists at the ‘Foglio’ party in Florence – A few times I’ve seen him on TV and it seems to me that he’s not bad. He treated me a little better than someone else.”