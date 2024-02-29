Among the many protagonists of the Nacon Connect 2024 which aired tonight there was also Crown Wars: The Black Princethe turn-based strategy game that will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series March 14, 2024. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned, currently without a release date.

For the occasion we saw a new trailer that explains the importance of wisely choosing the tools of death to use in battle. We have classic medieval weapons such as two-handed greatswords, light daggers, axes, crossbows and bows, as well as “unique weapons forged in the fires of battle”, alchemy and animals such as bears.