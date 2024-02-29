Among the many protagonists of the Nacon Connect 2024 which aired tonight there was also Crown Wars: The Black Princethe turn-based strategy game that will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series March 14, 2024. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned, currently without a release date.
For the occasion we saw a new trailer that explains the importance of wisely choosing the tools of death to use in battle. We have classic medieval weapons such as two-handed greatswords, light daggers, axes, crossbows and bows, as well as “unique weapons forged in the fires of battle”, alchemy and animals such as bears.
What is Crown Wars: The Black Prince?
Crown Wars: The Black Prince is one turn-based strategy with a medieval fantasy setting inspired by the Hundred Years' War between the United Kingdom and France, with the plot also touching on dark arts and the occult, which also influence the gameplay. The protagonist is the scion of a noble family seeking glory in this bloody conflict.
From our castle we can recruit, train and arm various units which we will then be able to control in battle, each characterized by unique skills and techniques, which it will be necessary to make the most of to achieve victory. Where it is not possible to use force, we will be able to achieve our objectives using cunning and diplomacy.
