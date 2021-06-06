Crown The final truth about the effectiveness of masks in combating the corona has not yet been achieved, experienced Finnish researchers consider the evidence clear

The fact that there is no conclusive evidence of the population benefits of masks in all situations does not mean that there is evidence that the masks are useless.

Different there is still no unequivocal evidence of the benefits or uselessness of face shields and masks for corona control at the population level. The research results vary both internationally and in Finland depending on the extent, in what situations and what kind of masks can be shown to be effective in combating infections caused by respiratory viruses.

Due to the lack of completed research on the efficacy of masks against covid 19 disease, which is taking time, efforts have been made to clarify this issue, inter alia, by reviewing studies already in place, mainly on other respiratory infections.

In the international Researcher who has been preparing, submitting and peer-reviewing systematic research reviews in the Cochrane research network for about 15 years Jani Ruotsalainen says that even internationally, there is a cross – appeal in the scientific community about what evidence is sufficient when examining the effectiveness of masks at the population level.

The fact that there is evidence of the usefulness of the mask, for example in hospitals, or that the mask can be technically shown to filter viruses, is not enough. When a mask is worn by an ordinary Bunny, a lot of variables come along. The essential questions, of course, are what the results of the research really tell and how generalizable the results are.

“Population-level studies need to have a huge population being studied. It should also be possible to control confounding factors such as whether it is a mask recommendation or whether people use the mask with certainty, how and how much people use the mask, what other control measures are taken, what kind of mask is used, whether the same mask is used every day and so on. ”

In spring 2020, too, Finland was in a hurry to get answers on how useful the masks would be, and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) ordered research report. A review conducted by Summaryx in the spring of 2020 mapped the results of the studies conducted. That study found that there had been little reliable research on the subject and concluded that the use of masks had no clearly demonstrable protective effect in respiratory infections. Based on the study, STM decided at that time not to issue a mask recommendation.

The Swede says that such a result is easily interpreted as meaning that masks are of no use because there is no evidence of benefits. However, this is an error conclusion.

“I have to remember that no evidence is a different matter than evidence of no effect. For us academics, the possible outcome is that we do not yet know, ”says Ruotsalainen.

Same in English: The fact that there is no evidence of usefulness does not mean that there is evidence of uselessness.

In Finland the focus of the discussion has been on three studies, all of which are study reviews that bring together previous research. A study review by Summaryx found that it was difficult to distinguish the independent effect of masks, as respiratory infections had been controlled in the studies under review in addition to masks, for example by washing hands and keeping distance from other people. The study received a lot of criticism.

At the end of July, an interdisciplinary group of Finnish researchers published their own reviews based on the same data and concluded that face masks clearly protect both the wearer and the people around the user from infections.

The difference in the results is explained by the fact that in the group review, the data from previous studies were combined computationally by performing a meta-analysis. The study is currently being peer-reviewed and has since been completed in the first version of the summer.

Researcher Jani Ruotsalainen considers the November collection to be the best collection so far Cochrane Review. The end result of a review now published, covering a total of 67 studies, is that the effect of masks on the spread of respiratory diseases cannot be said with certainty and that further research is needed. However, other control measures were also considered in the review, and only some of the studies concerned masks.

The Swede finds shortcomings both in the research commissioned by STM and in the subsequent meta-analysis. He criticized the meta-analysis in particular for combining inconsistent studies.

Meta-analysis has been working with two experienced Finnish researchers. Hanna Ollila has worked in the United States for the past eight years, mainly researching the sequelae of viral infections and sleep disorders, and is currently the group leader at the University of Helsinki. Postdoctoral Researcher in Economics and Health Economics Liisa Laine has spent nine years in the United States and specializes in studying the cause-and-effect relationship of various measures to the population. They disagree with the Swede and consider it clear that the international scientific community considers masks to be useful in combating the corona.

Researchers base their perceptions not only on their own research but also on other international research on the subject. They assume that their analysis has been done correctly and believe that combining studies conducted in different situations makes a study review better, by no means worse. The idea goes that there is a mixed group of citizens who are of different ages, come from different cultural backgrounds, wear different masks in different situations and behave differently.

Indeed, Laine asks the question of whether it is plausible at all to think that the mask affects every individual in the same way or not?

“Considering all of this total evidence is really important, not just the results of one study. There are different users of the mask in the population, so in order to understand the effects of the recommendations for action, it is useful that there are different studies in the study reviews, ”says Laine.

“Heterogeneity (diversity) of the data is a typical statistical feature. Numerous working methods have been developed to handle it. Everything is related to the research question. Our question is, can masks be useful in fighting a pandemic? From this perspective, it is desirable that research has been conducted in different environments, for example. ”

With different According to Laine, by combining studies carried out in groups, it is possible to try to assess the average effect of a measure, as well as the dispersion of effects or, for example, differences between effects.

Ollila states that in the case of masks, combining previous studies provides an opportunity to study, for example, the differences in the effectiveness of masks brought about by different environments and, for example, the age or education of the mask user. For example, studies done in children and studies done by health care professionals can be grouped and look at how the results differ.

On the other hand, by combining studies with different groups, it can be deduced, according to Laine, whether masks are useful on average or not.

All three researchers know that the coronavirus, its control and effects are now being studied extensively, and the data will certainly be further developed. For the time being, both citizens and politicians have to settle for the incomplete information that is currently available.

Continually Updating and changing information causes uncertainty, mistrust and a circular debate, and not only in Finland. For example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was initially of the view that healthy ordinary people would not need to wear masks. Since then, the CDC has again urged all Americans to wear a mask when they leave home. It then instructed that vaccinees would not need to wear a mask outdoors, and eventually a similar alignment came into part of the interior.

For example, the New York Times has stated in several articles that changing guidelines have caused astonishment to both citizens and local authorities.

CDC in May research report According to the fact that the mask is widely used to prevent research in light of coronary infections. The disease center also states that, for example, more research evidence is needed on the effectiveness of fabric masks and different materials in order to better understand which mask is best suited for which situation. The CDC has also recommended the use of a combination of a surgical and a fabric mask, for example. In addition to the research evidence, the instructions given have been influenced by, for example, the availability of masks and ensuring their adequacy in health care.

Also The European Center for Infectious Diseases (ECDC) has recommended the use of masks as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Its updated in mid-February research reviewThe Commission’s conclusions are broadly in line with the recommendations of its US counterparts.

According to the ECDC, several studies have found some evidence that disposable surgical masks and FFP2-level respirators can prevent the spread of coronavirus in communities and potentially protect the mask wearer as well as others. However, ECDC notes that the reliability, quality and generalizability of research vary and that research findings should be treated with caution.

Regarding fabric masks and self-made respirators, ECDC notes that there is not enough research and that the materials of different “folk masks” vary, there is even less certainty about the protective effect than commercial disposable masks.

The recommendations of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on where and when the mask should be used vary according to the regional situation of the epidemic, and in addition, recommendations may be issued by regional authorities. If you want to follow the recommendation, one good rule of thumb is that a face mask should always be used in situations where it is difficult to avoid close contact. THL’s recommendations are based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the ECDC and the underlying research evidence.