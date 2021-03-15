Crown tests In future, regional administrations may order mass tests at borders

The first mass decisions will be made in southern Finland this week.

Regional government agencies (Avit) may in future prescribe so-called mass tests at borders. Avit changed his interpretation of health checks due to the statement of the Parliamentary Constitution Committee. The new guidance received from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health last week also supports the new interpretation, the press release says.

Section 16 of the Communicable Diseases Act provides for mandatory health inspections, which may include, for example, a coronavirus test. There have been different positions on the interpretation of the article during the corona epidemic.

Avit have so far acted in accordance with the guidance letter issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in early February and its legal assessment.

“According to this assessment, the starting point has been the voluntary nature of testing. Therefore, the health examinations carried out on the basis of Section 16 of the Communicable Diseases Act must have been individual decisions and based on an individual medical assessment, ”the avien bulletin states.

The government has prepared an amendment to the law that clarifies sections 16 and 22 of the Communicable Diseases Act. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs issued an opinion on the proposal earlier this month.

“As part of its opinion, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has assessed that it is already possible under the current legislation for the regional government agency to order not only individual health checks at border crossing points but also so-called mass tests,” Avit says.

Infectious Diseases Act according to the municipalities are responsible for organizing health inspections and corona tests. Municipalities have been instructed to ensure that each immigrant is subjected to a corona test unless the importer has a reliable test-exempt statement. If the immigrant has refused the test, the municipality may have requested an individual order from Avti.

“Regional government agencies have also made these regulations,” the release said.

According to Avie, currently the number of immigrants at border crossing points is very moderate and the municipalities estimate that testing there is quite comprehensive.