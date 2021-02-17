Crown supports Minister Lintilä: The summer event guarantee has been prepared, and the cost support will receive a fourth round

The third round of cost support will go to the opinion round. The maximum amount of aid will increase and the definition of the inflexible costs to be reimbursed will change.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän According to (Central), the so-called event guarantee for the event and culture sector can be prepared by March-April and tentatively distributed in June.

Lintilä evoked support on Sunday in an HS interview. On Wednesday, he said he gave instructions on how to start preparing support, along with the fourth round of cost support.

Under the guarantee, losses could be compensated if the event organizer’s plans were canceled due to collection restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Who and under what conditions could be covered by the transaction guarantee will be specified during the preparation.

“We will listen very closely to the event industry in creating the criteria,” says Lintilä.

Cost support the third round of support, in turn, is leaving for a round of opinions. As in the previous two rounds, the aid is intended to alleviate the difficulties caused to companies by the interest rate crisis.

According to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, this time an attempt has been made to draw attention to the position of sole proprietors and small entrepreneurs, for example.

The second round of support for sole proprietors has been baked into part of the cost support, and its distribution will be transferred from the municipalities to the State Treasury.

In the future, aid of EUR 2 000 may be granted if the conditions for aid are met, even if the calculated amount of reimbursable costs is less than EUR 2 000. In the past, lower costs have not been reimbursed.

What is also new is that in the past there was a one-off payment of EUR 2 000, now you can also receive more compensation if the costs to be reimbursed are higher.

Changes has also been made to the cost criteria for cost support, so that the definition of reimbursable inelastic costs would be more based on entrepreneurs’ own assessment.

This is believed to help, for example, in the event and cultural sectors, where the cost structure is different from many other areas and cost support has been perceived to be poorly functioning.

In addition, the maximum amount of support per application will be increased from EUR 500 000 to EUR 1 million.

The third round of cost support is due in March or April.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) said on Wednesday that he had presented a support package for freelancers in the cultural sector in the forthcoming amending budget.

“Especially in the free field of artists, there is currently a big emergency due to the prolonging disease situation,” Saarikko wrote on the Twitter service.

According to Saarikko, the most important thing would be to be able to open events.

“To this end, the Ministry of Education and Culture has prepared a model for a safe event together with actors in the field. The industry needs to have a vision for the future on how to get things back on track. ”