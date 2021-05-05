Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, said: The memory of the unification of the armed forces is a precious occasion for our hearts, and we remember it with feelings of pride and pride for the high level of readiness and competence our armed forces have achieved. This came in a speech through “The National Shield”, in which he said: On the anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, we draw inspiration from the lessons in the political will, and the start of the epic of building the Federal Shield to strengthen the bases of security, peace, stability and maintenance of achievements, within the framework of the national action system that brought together all the military and civil state institutions to deal With the challenges and risks that may arise under any circumstances, and to emphasize civilian and military institutional integration. Our armed forces have been supported by our wise leadership, which contributed to the development of their capabilities, whether in the field of manufacturing, arming and equipping, using artificial intelligence or joint training with many armies of brotherly and friendly countries, and the establishment of joint activities serving military training and qualification programs, and the holding of international defense exhibitions to see The latest in military industries technologies, which increased the military capabilities in the Gulf region and achieved forty-five years of stability and growth.