Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of His Highness assuming the reins of government in the Emirate of Sharjah, calling on the Almighty Almighty to bless His Highness with health, wellness and longevity.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain praised what has been achieved in the fifty years since His Highness assumed the reins of power in Sharjah, noting the march of achievements and prosperity that affected all sectors.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain said: His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is a man of giving and achievements that have been manifested in more than one developmental field and a civilized field, and made the smiling Emirate of Sharjah an icon of progress and development to move at a confident pace towards excellence and leadership in various fields.