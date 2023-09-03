Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, visited yesterday the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in its twentieth session.

His Highness inspected a number of the national pavilions participating in the exhibition and was briefed on the types of rifles and hunting and hunting pistols on display, and listened to an explanation from those in charge of the exhibition regarding the most important industries and products presented by the event in many fields, including equestrian, falconry, hunting trips, safari, hunting and camping equipment, hunting weapons, environmental preservation and cultural heritage. and outdoor recreation vehicles and equipment along with veterinary products and services, fishing and marine sports equipment, and more.

His Highness visited the booth of the International Golden Group and listened to an explanation from Khalifa Murad Al Balushi, its Executive Vice President, about the latest innovations in the field of hunting weapons of all kinds. His Highness was acquainted with the exhibition’s heritage, cultural and artistic activities related to hunting and equestrian sports and their requirements, and the efforts aimed at preserving heritage and heritage sports in particular.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla praised the continuous development witnessed by the Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in terms of the size or diversity of participation or the level of turnout for the exhibition.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Finance in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, and Saif Hamid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.