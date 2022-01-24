Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that the development, growth and development that the Emirate of Sharjah enjoyed during the years of the rule of His Highness Sheikh Dr. The humility of His Highness, and it is a great merit for the people of the emirate who know the amount and level of achievement, work, diligence and leadership of His Highness for Sharjah, the extent of the efforts and great interest that contributed to the improvement of people’s lives and the good directions of His Highness for all workers in various institutions, fathers and mothers and community leaders so that Sharjah continues its development and progress.

In his speech on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s assumption of power in the emirate, His Highness said: “On this immortal day of Sharjah, the 25th of January, we celebrate with pride and honor the great achievements that have been achieved and consolidated for the people of the emirate and the United Arab Emirates over fifty years. It proceeded under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”