Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the decision to unify the armed forces represents an important step in the history of the Emirates, a dear national memory in the hearts of the people of the nation and a source of pride and pride for the UAE and its people.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness through the magazine «Deraa Al Watan», in which he said: The unification of the UAE armed forces was an important step in the march of our country, while the armed forces formed a bulwark for the Union and a watchful eye for the security and stability of the homeland and those residing in it, including citizens, residents and visitors. The armed forces, in all their sectors, units and colleges, represent a source of pride and pride for every citizen in the UAE, as they have made great achievements in various fields and qualified the people of the country who work valiantly to defend their homeland, and has become one of the important forces in the region with its advanced military level. And with all the great efforts that our armed forces made in defending the homeland, there were great sacrifices for our children, among the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and ascended to their Lord as martyrs who were not intimidated by death from defending their homeland.