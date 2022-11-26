Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the celebration of the 51st Union Day, which was held at the Emirates Club in Ras Al Khaimah yesterday afternoon.

The celebration comes within the framework of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah’s celebrations of this national occasion that is dear to the hearts of the people of the Emirates, the leadership, government and people, and the residents on its land, in which joy and meanings of pride overwhelm our blessed country, which continues its triumphant march under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State , God save him.

The celebration began with the national anthem and verses from the Holy Quran, then a speech by the Organizing Committee that affirmed the progress the UAE is experiencing in all fields, under the shadow of the Union State, recalling 5 decades of development and prosperity, the fruits of which are reaped by the people of the Emirates, generation after generation.

The committee commended the white hands of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established the structure of the Union State and raised its flags high with his brothers, the founding fathers, may God have mercy on them, and after him the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. Who wisely led the stage of empowerment, and may His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continue the union’s march ably towards its aspired goals and great hopes for more goodness, development, progress and prosperity, according to the vision of the wise leadership that the people of the Emirates exchanged love Loyalty and faithfulness.

The celebration activities included artistic performances and folk songs on the occasion, presented by the Dibba Al Harbiyya bands, the Egyptian Tanoura section, and others, in addition to organizing competitions and prizes, organizing artistic performances, popular dishes, and activities for children, in addition to the henna tent.