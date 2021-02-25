Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, visited yesterday the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defense Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021, which was concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), with wide local and international participation.

His Highness toured a number of national, Arab and international pavilions, and met with a number of representatives of the participating wings from the most important industrialized countries, where he was briefed on the exhibits presented by these pavilions that show advanced military industries, technologies and smart solutions, and the latest developments in modern technology in the field of defense industries. His Highness heard from officials of these wings a detailed explanation of what is offered by these advanced industries.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah stressed the importance of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX” and the Naval Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX” 2021, a global event that reflects the distinction and ability of the UAE in organizing and managing international events despite the exceptional circumstances and challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Highness appreciated IDEX’s distinguished display of the latest developments in the defense industries sector of innovative technology and equipment, and the development of the national defense industries sector that contribute to enhancing regional and international security and serving global peace.