His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, after the sunset prayer yesterday, performed the absentee prayer on the soul of the deceased, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The prayers were performed next to His Highness at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah City, Sheikh Sultan bin Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Citizen Affairs at the Emiri Court in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Media Department of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Khalid Al-Qasimi, along with a number of notables of the country, dignitaries, officials and citizens, and members of the resident Arab and Islamic communities. In the mosques and regions of the Emirate, the masses of worshipers performed absentee prayers for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, the sheikhs and worshipers, called upon God Almighty to envelop the deceased in the breadth of his mercy, and to dwell in his spacious gardens.





