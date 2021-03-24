His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performed the absentee prayer today, after the Maghrib prayer, on the soul of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The prayers were performed next to His Highness at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah City, Sheikh Sultan bin Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Citizen Affairs at the Emiri Court in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Media Department of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Khaled Al Qasimi, along with a number of notables of the country, dignitaries, officials, citizens and members of the resident Arab and Islamic communities, and the masses of worshipers in the emirate’s mosques and regions performed the absentee prayer on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and called on His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, the sheikhs and the worshipers, God Almighty, to be blessed The deceased is in the depth of his mercy and to dwell in his spaciousness.





