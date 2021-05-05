Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the UAE armed forces will always be a source of pride and pride, a symbol of strength and security, and an impregnable fortress that safeguards the gains and achievements of the nation. This came in a speech through “The Nation Shield” in which he said: “The 45th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces is an important and precious occasion for all of our hearts, reflecting the strength and resilience of our union, which launched its march nearly fifty years ago carrying flares of hope, and has now become a title for global leadership and achievements. A pioneer hugged Mars. Today, we recall what the founding leaders did in founding the federation until it became a symbol of will and determination, a model for construction and development, a factory for men, and a den of heroes for the children of our armed forces. Our armed forces will always be a source of pride and pride, a symbol of strength and security, and an invincible bulwark that safeguards the nation’s gains and achievements. Today’s celebration of the 45th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces coincides with a historic occasion that we live proudly, which is the celebration of the golden jubilee and the 50th anniversary of the union. For five decades, the UAE, with the vision of its leadership and the determination of its people, defeated challenges, and succeeded in transforming them into opportunities.